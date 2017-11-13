Sandra Wasel, 62, of Northborough

Northborough – Sandra “Sandi” (Joslyn) Wasel, 62, a longtime resident of Northborough, Harrison, Maine and North Kingstown, R.I., passed away unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, surrounded by her loving children.

She leaves a daughter, Sarah Walsh and her husband, Ken, of East Greenwich, R.I.; two sons, Philip James (Jim) Wasel Jr. of Southborough and Michael Wasel and his wife, Brandica, of Harrison, Maine; grandchildren, Aiden and Ryan Walsh, Sophia and Victoria Wasel, Faten and Gage Burgess; a brother, Jack Joslyn and his wife, Joanne, of Sterling, Conn.; a sister, Debbie Fugere and her husband, Paul, of Saint Cloud, Fla.; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Philip J. Wasel.

Sandi was born in Greenfield and raised in Northborough, a daughter of the late Myron “John” and Riella (Emery) Joslyn. She was a 1973 graduate of Algonquin High School, and a member of the cheerleading squad and softball team. She attended North Adams State College, where she met her husband, Phil, and many lifelong friends. After college, Sandi raised her children in Northborough, a town she loved, and spent time volunteering as a soccer and baseball coach.

She was employed through the years at The Grille, David Cristi’s, Elizabeth’s (Indian Meadows), Kennedy’s Pub, and most recently at TJMAXX.

After leaving Northborough in 2005, she resided for many years in Harrison, Maine, where she enjoyed nature, boating, and playing (and always winning) mini golf and pool. She had a love for gardening and cooking. Later, she lived in Clinton and North Kingstown, R.I. Most of all, she enjoyed being with her family at home, and on vacations in Maine and Palm Island, Fla. Sandi was a doting mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours Thursday, Nov. 16, from 4-7 p.m., at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main St., Northborough. Sandi’s funeral will be held at 10 a.m. from the funeral home Friday, Nov. 17, and she will then be laid to rest in St. John’s Cemetery, Lancaster.

In lieu of flowers, please consider