St. Bernadette School brings generations together to honor veterans

By Melanie Petrucci, Senior Community Reporter

Fourth graders read “The Pride of Our Country” by Roger Robicheau. (Photo/Melanie Petrucci)

Northborough – Songs, poetry and patriotism were elements of a special event hosted by students from St. Bernadette School in Northborough who invited local veterans, parishioners, parents and friends to join them in honoring veterans at their annual Veterans Day Program Nov. 9. The program was delivered with a lesson as well, a lesson in the importance of honoring those who have served “to protect and preserve our God-given freedoms.”

“We come to honor our veterans today,” said Father Ronald Falco, parish pastor. “It is so important for our children to reflect on our freedoms…the importance of our flag, our country and the rights we have. Military service was so esteemed in my family.”

Falco’s father was a World War II decorated veteran.

School Principal Deborah C. O’Neil shared her father’s experiences and remarked, “It’s so very important for children to understand that their rights and freedoms have come at the expense and sacrifice of so many.”

The moving program included the posting of colors, the Pledge of Allegiance, patriotic songs, a chorale reading and a musical tribute to the armed services. The program concluded with students presenting handcrafted thank-you cards to the veterans in the audience.

Posted by on Nov 13 2017.

