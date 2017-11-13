Susan Shaw, 65, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Susan Lillian Shaw (nee Croll) of Shrewsbury, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 in peaceful serenity and love of her family after a valiant battle with cancer.

Susan was the third of four daughters born in Chelsea to Goldie and Harry Croll, both deceased. Beloved wife and best friend of Brian Alan Shaw of Shrewsbury of 43 years, devoted and adoring mother of David Gordon Shaw of Worcester, MA deceased. Sisters Eleanor Croll, Montreal, Quebec and her late husband Norman Krane, Linda Hankin and her late husband Philip of Welland, Ontario, Vivian Behar and her husband Isaac of Ottawa, Ontario.

Susan leaves behind her gracious and generous mother-in-law, Lilian May Shaw of Calgary, Alberta and her late father-in-law George Shaw, and Susan’s two sister-in-law’s Susan Shaw of Wellington, New Zealand and Elaine Carmichael – Simon of Calgary, Alberta. Susan adored her nieces, Tracy Werbitt and her husband Shawn of Montreal, Quebec and Angela Carmichael of Calgary, Alberta, and her loving and attentive nephews Harry Krane, wife Helen of Montreal, Quebec, Jamie Carmichael, wife Natalie, and family of Calgary, Alberta, Jack and Richard Behar of Ottawa, Ontario, Andrew Simon of Calgary, and her beloved great nephews Ryan Werbitt and Joshua Krane and great niece Abigail Behar.

Susan will greatly miss her lifelong best friends Karen and Paul Ryan and Ken and Carole Saviak of Calgary, Alberta, Lynne and Patrick Stephenson of Kingston, Ontario and Varda and Jan Van Onnabrugge of Toronto, Ontario.

Susan graduated from Outremont High School in Montreal, Quebec then went on to earn the degrees of Bachelor of Sociology and a Bachelor of Social Work from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario. Susan graduated with a Masters in Counseling Psychology from Anna Maria in Paxton. Susan worked in the positions of a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Family Mediator, Counselor, Court Appointed Special Advocate, Interpreter of Educational Assessments and as a Case Manager.

The family wishes to thank all of Susan’s medical team, headed by Dr.David Shepro.

Susan was a member of Congregation B’nai Shalom in Westborough, where she participated in the Sisterhood and was a volunteer on the Y’ ad B’yad Committee. She liked to raise money for various causes and collect for food banks. When asked outside of her work, she always helped people solve their problems.

Susan was a world traveler, wine aficionado, voracious reader, lover of Broadway shows and a fierce animal lover and defender. Susan enjoyed gardening, knitting, and sewing. Most of all Susan loved nothing more than being in the company of the people she loved. Susan will be buried at Mountain View Cemetery in Shrewsbury.

A Celebration of Life will be at her home hosted by Brian Shaw in the spring of 2018.

Memorial Donations may be made to MSPCA, Salvation Army, and International Myeloma Foundation.