Westborough celebrates Veterans Day with downtown ceremonies

By Dakota Antelman, Contributing Writer

Veterans salute the flag during acapella group Don’t Panic’s performance of the national anthem.

Westborough – Several dozen people followed a caravan of buses and military vehicles past Westborough’s war memorials in a series of ceremonies honoring veterans Nov 11.

Starting and ending at the VFW Post 9013, the ceremonies began shortly after 9 a.m. and drew appearances from State Senator James Eldridge (D-Acton) and State Representative Hannah Kane (R-Shrewsbury), who both spoke at the town’s Minuteman Park. State representatives Carolyn Dykema (D-Holliston) and Danielle Gregoire (D-Marlborough) also spoke later during a ceremony at the Pine Grove Cemetery.

Grand Marshall Earl Hutt spoke during a ceremony outside of the Forbes Municipal Building. That ceremony also featured an appearance by the acapella group Don’t Panic.

Finally, ceremonies at each of the four stops included performances of “Taps” by musicians from Westborough High School, and volleys of rifle fire from the VFW Post 9013 Honor Guard.

(Photos/Dakota Antelman)

Master of Ceremonies Brent French speaks while Grand Marshall Earl Hutt looks on with his wife Connie Krull.

Veterans march toward the rotary for the final ceremony of this year’s Westborough Veterans Day events.

A member of the VFW Post 9013 Honor Guard fires his rifle during a three volley salute outside the Forbes Municipal Building.

An attendee of the ceremony at the Forbes Municipal Building watches Hutt’s speech.

Grand Marshall Earl Hutt delivers a short speech outside of the Forbes Municipal Building detailing the honor he feels for serving his country and the respect he has for fellow veterans.

Grand Marshall Earl Hutt and his wife Connie Krull laugh at a joke by Master of Ceremonies Brent French.

