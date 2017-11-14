Arthur O. Bouvier Jr., 95, of Maryville, Tenn.

Maryville, Tenn. – Arthur O. Bouvier Jr., Lt. Col.(USAF ret.), 95, passed away peacefully Dec. 28, 2016 in Maryville, Tenn. after complications due to surgery.

Born to Arthur and Lillian (LeClaire) Bouvier on March 24, 1921 in Worcester, he attended North High School in Worcester and joined the Army Air Corps in 1942.

A pilot during during World War II who rose to the rank of Captain, Bouvier flew over 150 missions in the China-Burma-Pacific theater, receiving multiple medals and commendations including the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal.

After the war, Bouvier graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and then received his MasterUs Degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton Ohio. He flew in the Berlin Airlift and later served during the Korean War. Toward the end of his military career while working at the Pentagon, he was instrumental in the development of the Titan and Minuteman Missile systems. He retired from the Air Force in 1967.

After leaving the Air Force, Bouvier continued his career in the aerospace industry working as an executive for Aerojet General Corp. in Sacramento, Calif. He then moved to Sandwich where he sold real estate and served on the Sandwich Planning Board. In 1985, Bouvier retired and lived in both Sandwich and Daytona Beach, Fla., until moving full time to Florida and then finally to Maryville.

He was an avid golfer and was active in many charitable organizations including the Sandwich Kiwanis, VFW, and Post 180 of the American Legion.

Bouvier is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Jean (Ruby); his sister, Juliette Schwartz of Worcester; daughters Patricia Thompson and her husband, Walter, and Nancy Bouvier; son Arthur O. Bouvier III and his wife, Katherine (Arrington); grandchildren Molly Price, Rose Bouvier, Christopher Thompson and his wife, Jennifer, Courtney Thompson-Hernandez and her husband, Greg Hernandez, Arthur O. Bouvier IV and his wife, Kristin (Swanson), and Jennifer Bouvier. He also leaves three great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. A brother, Richard, and a sister, Eileen Lucier of South Grafton, predeceased him.

A ceremony with full military honors was held at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia Oct. 11, 2017.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sandwich Kiwanis or a veteransU association of your choice.