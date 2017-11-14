Lung Thi Luong, 95, of Hudson

Hudson – Lung Thi Luong, 95 of Hudson, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at home Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, after a period of declining health. Lung’s husband of 70 years, Dieu Phong, predeceased her in 2004.

Lung, a daughter of the late Hinh Luong and O Thi Le, was born on March 31, 1922 in Cantho, Vietnam, where she was raised and lived until 1992 when she moved to Malden and then to Hudson in 1998, where she resided for the past 19 years.

Lung owned and operated a restaurant and furniture store in Vietnam.

Lung was a generous and caring person, who despite owning several successful businesses in Vietnam, always stayed humble and grateful to those around her. Lung never looked down on anyone and never hesitated to share her wealth with those in need. In her village in Vietnam, Lung touched many people’s lives with her generosity, by paying for funerals of those who could not afford to bury loved ones and also financing the construction of local roads. Lung had a passion for baking, cooking and sewing. Most of all she will be forever remembered as a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.

Amongst her many survivors, Lung leaves behind her five children, Cuong Quoc Phong of Lowell, Khanh Quoc Luong of Phoenix, Ariz., Anh Ngoc Phong of Hudson, Lanh Quoc Phong and his wife, Dung Mang Tang, of Boston, and Tiec Ngoc Phong of Hudson; five grandchildren, Minh Quoc Luong and his wife, Alex Luong, KyQuan Quoc Phong, Lisa Phong, Andrew Phong, and Jennifer Tuyet Moore; and a great-grandchild, Padraig Luong. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her siblings and her daughter-in-law, Anh My Tran.

A visitation will be held for Lung Thursday, Nov. 16, from 4-7 p.m., at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson. A service will take place Friday, November 17, at 9 a.m., followed by a procession to Rural Crematory, 180 Grove St., Worcester.