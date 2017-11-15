Algonquin to musically make the case for ‘Legally Blonde’

By Ed Karvoski Jr., Contributing Writer

Northborough/Southborough – Rehearsals are underway for “Legally Blonde the Musical” to be presented Thursday, Nov. 30 to Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m., in the JFK Auditorium at Algonquin Regional High School in Northborough. Drama and public speaking teacher Maura Morrison is directing the students and observing a comradery that’s contributing to the show’s success.

“The students love being together,” she said. “They enjoy each other’s company and watching each other’s performances.”

Based on the 2001 novel and film, the musical humorously tells the story of quintessential valley girl Elle Woods, portrayed by senior Christina DiMare.

“Offstage, Christina is the opposite of Elle,” Morrison explained. “She has some of Elle’s qualities in terms of being generous and kind, but there’s nothing ditzy about her.”

The character Elle enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner. There, she meets charming law student Emmett, played by senior Connor Macchi. Morrison credits DiMare and Macchi for leading a strong example for their cast mates.

“Christina and Connor are motivating themselves to work on their roles outside of rehearsals,” she said. “That’s helpful for the rest of the cast to see. It’s great when students model what your hopes are for a show.”

Sophomore Preston Green is playing handsome but shallow Warren.

“Warner is a cad and Preston is having fun with that role because it’s so unlike him,” Morrison said.

She cast senior Andrew Hartnett in the role of pompous and manipulative Professor Callahan.

“I’m giving Andrew a long leash to play this character fully,” she said. “I’m really happy with the risks that he’s taking.”

Elle is befriended by the caring and optimistic hairstylist Paulette played by junior Lauren Early, who Morrison noted shares her character’s friendly and outgoing traits. Senior Seamus Fay got the role of Kyle, an Irish-step-dancing UPS deliveryman who is smitten with Paulette. With animated facial expressions, junior Zoe Devine embodies uptight law student Vivienne.

Playing Elle’s song-and-dance Delta Nu sorority sisters are juniors Sofia Kostiw as Serena, Katherine Moffa as Margot, and freshman Miranda Slingluf as Pilar.

“These girls explode on the stage with energy and enthusiasm,” Morrison raved.

Other Delta Nus are Kayla Albers, Anna Hoskins, Julia Howard, Stephanie Kalinawski, Alyssa Mawson and Sonja Mott. Performing feature roles are Jacob Crain, Annalise Loizeaux, Chris Martin, Olivia Reilly and Andy Robbins.

Rounding out the cast are 26 students as ensemble players. Vocal music teacher Kathrine Waters is the show’s musical director. Instrumental music teacher Eric Vincent is conducting an orchestra consisting of 23 students. Denise Day choreographed the show. Applied arts teacher Nicole Ruffo is the costume-design advisor, assisted by science teacher Brian Kelly. Many students and some teachers are building the stage sets, and handling other backstage duties.

Morrison believes that the efforts of the cast and crew will be appreciated by the audience.

“Hopefully, the audience will enjoy the Algonquin community spirit that is behind this show,” she said.

Tickets will be available at the door or order online in advance at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3098583.