Epicurean restaurant is open at Assabet Valley

Region – Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School’s restaurant, the Epicurean Room, is open for the 2017-18 school year. The regular schedule will be Wednesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., with an all-you-can-eat buffet lunch each Thursday for $9 per person, which includes salad bar, soup, a variety of meats, vegetables and starches, as well as a dessert and beverage.

On the first Wednesday of each month, there is a breakfast buffet for $9, served from 9 a.m. to noon instead of the regular hours.

Exciting new changes this year include adding themed Wednesdays and trying out some new culinary delights.

The school website, www.assabet.org, will have additional and up-to-date information as to upcoming events and Wednesday specials, on the Epicurean Room page under the “Community” tab. Reservations are recommended by calling 508-485-9430, ext. 1119.