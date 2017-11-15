Grafton police log, Nov. 17 edition

Grafton

Sunday, Oct. 29

8:16 a.m. North St. Animal complaint.

8:56 a.m. Brigham Hill Rd. Animal complaint.

11:41 a.m. Arrested, Melissa M. Paradise, 39, of 153 Flagg St., Worcester, on warrant.

3:53 p.m. Worcester St. Disturbance – loud noise.

4:00 p.m. Millbury St. Disturbance – loud noise.

4:09 p.m. Providence Rd. Suspicious person.

8:27 p.m. Pine St. Suspicious auto.

11:45 p.m. North/Chestnut Sts. Wires down.

Monday, Oct. 30

1:02 a.m. Brigham Hill Rd. Wires down.

2:35 a.m. Worcester St. Flooding.

3:40 a.m. Sunrise Ave. Flooding.

8:07 a.m. Main St. Suspicious auto.

10:53 a.m. N Main St. Road hazard.

12:28 p.m. Providence Rd. Suspicious activity.

5:51 p.m. Worcester St. Accident – personal injury.

11:15 p.m. N Main St. Ambulance – medical.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

12:13 a.m. Worcester St./Wheeler Rd. Suspicious auto.

12:24 a.m. Providence Rd. Suspicious activity.

1:18 a.m. Worcester St. Suspicious auto.

7:22 a.m. Hingham Rd. Wires down.

8:05 a.m. Providence Rd. Larceny/theft.

7:16 p.m. Providence Rd. Scam/attempted scam.

8:42 p.m. Morgan/Bridle Ridge Drs. Suspicious activity.

10:48 p.m. Murray Ave. Disturbance – general.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

5:13 a.m. Bridge St. Wires down.

10:23 a.m. Linda Crt. Harassment.

11:20 a.m. Creeper Hill Rd. B&E into vehicle.

2:51 p.m. Estabrook Rd. Scam/attempted scam.

6:22 p.m. Worcester St. Accident – with animal.

7:44 p.m. Arrested, Heather L. Whitney, 40, of 23 Buttercup Ln., S Grafton, for op MV with license suspended, default warrant (x2).

10:45 p.m. Oak Pl./Kessell St., Suspicious person.

Thursday, Nov. 2

12:33 a.m. Providence Rd. B&E – past.

3:30 a.m. Meadow Ln. Fire – structure.

7:08 a.m. Bedford Dr. Wires down.

9:33 a.m. Crosby Rd. Illegal dumping.

1:55 p.m. Providence Rd. Ambulance – medical.

2:07 p.m. Scam/attempted scam.

10:04 p.m. Providence Rd. Fraud/identity theft.

10:33 p.m. Providence Rd. Erratic operator.

Friday, Nov. 3

7:24 a.m. Worcester St. Suspicious letter/package.

12:07 p.m. Providence Rd. Suspicious activity.

4:54 p.m. Upton St. Well-being check.

5:22 p.m. Pleasant St. Disturbance – general.

7:10 p.m. Milford Rd. Suspicious activity.

8:23 p.m. Worcester St. Erratic operator.

Saturday, Nov. 4

8:24 a.m. Providence Rd. Road hazard.

11:44 a.m. Providence Rd. Harassment.

1:03 p.m. Shrewsbury St. Road hazard.

1:14 p.m. Leland Ave. Keeping the peace.

6:03 p.m. Providence Rd. Harassment.

9:32 p.m. Countryside Rd. Animal complaint.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.