Marlborough police log, Nov. 17 edition

Marlborough

Monday, Nov. 6

9:00 a.m. Arrested, Nicholas Ryan Harris, 27, of 77 Evelina Dr., Marlborough, on warrant.

9:04 a.m. Arrested, Roman David Cruz, 30, of 342 Lincoln St., Apt. 410, Marlborough, on warrant.

9:06 a.m. Arrested, Stephanie Riley, 48, of 187 West Main St., Apt. 3, Marlborough, on warrant.

9:18 a.m. Arrested, Daniel Brendan Dixon III, 28, of 93 Washington St., Apt. 1, Marlborough, on warrant.

9:21 a.m. Arrested, Dylan E. Dixon, 25, of 187 West Main St., Apt. 4, Marlborough, on warrant.

9:49 a.m. Arrested, Shane Matthew Perry, 19, of 74 Hamilton Cir., Marlborough, on warrant.

10:56 a.m. Arrested, Rolando Velazquez, 36, of 152 Irving St., Apt. 2, Framingham, on warrant.

10:59 a.m. Arrested, Adeline N. Ogden, 22, of 16 Felton St., Apt. 2, Hudson, on warrant.

11:02 a.m. Arrested, Nelsy Emil Rodriguez, 29, of 342 Lincoln St., Apt. 206, Marlborough, on warrant.

11:33 a.m. Arrested, Franklin J. Moreta, 27, of 9 Lagrange St., Apt. 2, Worcester, for distribute Class A drug.

1:22 p.m. Arrested, Anna M. Santiago, 58, of 154 Howe St., Apt. 2, Marlborough, on warrant.

1:24 p.m. Arrested, Wardell W. Washington, 41, of 71 Fox St., Apt. 1, Worcester, on warrant.

1:30 p.m. Arrested, Isaac J. Delgado, 35, of 52A Second St., Framingham, for distribute Class A drug.

2:49 p.m. Arrested, Brianna M. Lacey, 20, of 86 Warren Ave., Marlborough, for possess Class A drug, distribute Class A drug, possess Class B drug, possess to distribute Class B drug, conspiracy to violate drug law.

3:02 p.m. Arrested, Jacob L. Apodaca, 27, of 36 Wilshire Way, Apt. 5A, Marlborough, for distribute Class A drug, possess to distribute Class A drug, conspiracy to violate drug law, warrant.

3:20 p.m. Arrested, Robert C. McGovern, 23, of 60 East Main St., Apt. 1, Marlborough, for possess to distribute Class A drug, conspiracy to violate drug law, warrant.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

5:44 a.m. Robin Dr. Disturbance.

6:42 a.m. Boston Post Road West. Suspicious MV.

8:47 a.m. Lakeshore Dr. Disturbance.

10:45 a.m. Arrested, Roger William Katinas, 29, of 44 Sagamore Rd., Worcester, on warrant.

3:18 p.m. Donald J. Lynch Blvd. Suspicious activity.

6:37 p.m. Boston Post Road West. Fraud/forgery.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

2:36 a.m. Newton St. Suspicious activity.

9:49 a.m. Phelps St. B&E into MV.

10:25 a.m. Phelps St. B&E into MV.

1:27 p.m. Chestnut St. Disturbance.

2:55 p.m. Sudbury St. Fraud/forgery.

5:15 p.m. Court/Weed Sts. Suspicious activity.

7:14 p.m. Bolton St. Suspicious activity.

Thursday, Nov. 9

12:43 a.m. Boston Post Road East. Disturbance.

3:10 a.m. West Main St. Suspicious activity.

3:19 a.m. Boston Post Road East. Disturbance.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.