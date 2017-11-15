Wednesday, November 15th, 2017 | Posted by

Northborough police log, Nov. 17 edition

Northborough

Sunday, Oct. 29

10:25 a.m. Farmhouse Rd. Ambulance.

11:36 a.m. Cherry St. Dog complaint.

2:42 p.m. Southwest Cutoff.

Monday, Oct. 30

5:55 a.m. Brigham St. Vandalism.

2:25 p.m. Arrested, Jonathan Woodman, 32, of 16 Lakeview Rd., Webster, for shoplifting $100+ by asportation.

6:29 p.m. Arrested, Patricia Nichols Lima, 55, of 168 East Main St., Apt. D, Northborough, for OUI liquor, fail to keep right for oncoming MV, registration not in possession, fail to wear seat belt, negligent operation of motor vehicle, drink alcohol from open container in MV.

7:54 p.m. Village Dr. Keep the peace.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

11:38 a.m. Belmont St./Route 9. Accident: P.D.

1:02 p.m. Meadow Rd. Well-being check.

4:27 p.m. West Main St. Ambulance.

9:10 p.m. Mohawk Dr. Vandalism.

10:32 p.m. Southwest Cutoff. Accident: P.D.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

9:00 a.m. Solomon Pond Rd. Fire Dept. asst.

3:23 p.m. Southwest Cutoff. Ambulance.

3:32 p.m. Arrested, Jonathan Woodman, 32, of 16 Lakeview Rd., Webster, for shoplifting $100+ by asportation.

3:39 p.m. Otis St. Vandalism.

Thursday, Nov. 2

6:21 a.m. Arrested, Michelle L. Beando, 24, of 44 Greenhalge St., Worcester, on warrant.

9:27 a.m. Maynard St. Vandalism.

1:38 p.m. Bartlett St. Ambulance.

6:10 p.m. Hamilton Rd. Larceny.

Friday, Nov. 3

12:58 a.m. Arrested, Corey Daniel Fitzgerald, 25, of 88 Alden St., Ashland, for op MV with license suspended/revoked, unregistered motor vehicle, no inspection sticker.

8:27 a.m. Bartlett St. Accident: P.D.

11:05 a.m. Green St. Fire Dept. asst.

7:08 p.m. Whitney St. Accident: P.D.

Saturday, Nov. 4

6:44 a.m. Arrested, Danielle Marie Rapson, 39, of 13 Jonathan Ln., Bedford, on warrant.

1:12 p.m. Crawford St. Accident: P.D.

8:55 p.m. Arrested, Juliette Marie Bayala, 51, of 25 Bulfinch St., Lynn, for OUI liquor, negligent operation of motor vehicle.

10:28 p.m. West Main St. Vandalism.

10:46 p.m. South St. Disturbance.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.

