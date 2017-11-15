Shrewsbury police log, Nov. 17 edition

Shrewsbury

Wednesday, Nov. 1

9:59 a.m. Arrested, Jamille H. Hernandez, 43, of 60 Charlton, Apt. 4, Southbridge, on warrant.

1:28 p.m. Commons Dr. Harassment.

1:42 p.m. Cherry St. Vandalism.

1:44 p.m. Boston Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

4:17 p.m. Redland St. Identity theft.

4:26 p.m. Boston Tpke. Road rage.

5:46 p.m. Arrested, Matthew J. Moschella, 33, of 59 South St., Shrewsbury, for possess Class A substance, warrant.

9:31 p.m. Grafton St. Suspicious person/MV.

10:16 p.m. Floral St. Suspicious person/MV.

Thursday, Nov. 2

3:32 a.m. Farmington Dr. Disturbance.

4:30 a.m. Hartford Tpke./Grafton St. Animal complaint.

12:37 p.m. Boston Tpke. B&E commercial.

4:09 p.m. Hill St. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris.

5:29 p.m. Bluegrass Ln. Identity theft.

9:17 p.m. Spring St. Suspicious person/MV.

9:45 p.m. Avalon Way. Disturbance.

Friday, Nov. 3

2:28 a.m. Hartford Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

9:44 a.m. Boston Tpke. B&E motor vehicle.

3:46 p.m. Church Rd. Vandalism.

5:35 p.m. Hampshire/Slocum Meadow Drs. Suspicious person/MV.

11:59 p.m. Arrested, Michael J. Trudell, 20, of 49 Everton Ave., Apt. 2, Worcester, for B&E nighttime for felony, deface or damaging property, larceny from building, possess burglarious instrument, larceny under $250.

Saturday, Nov. 4

9:25 a.m. Taha Dr. Medical call.

11:27 a.m. Wesleyan Terr. Identity theft.

12:21 p.m. Heywood St. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris.

4:04 p.m. Grafton St. Harassment.

6:15 p.m. Cypress Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

Sunday, Nov. 5

12:01 a.m. Boylston Cir. Vandalism.

1:29 a.m. Lake St. Disturbance.

1:59 p.m. Boston Tpke. Dispute.

3:11 p.m. Everett Ave. B&E motor vehicle.

4:22 p.m. Russell St. Dispute.

4:53 p.m. Boston Tpke. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris.

6:18 p.m. Arrested, Angelic S. Berry, 26, homeless, for disorderly conduct.

9:18 p.m. Main St. Suspicious person/MV.

10:05 p.m. Elma Cir. Harassment.

Monday, Nov. 6

2:00 a.m. Arrested, Jose L. Figueroa, 29, of 40 Elliott St., Apt. 2, Worcester, for oper MV with license suspended/revoked, MV lights violation.

6:40 a.m. Maple Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

9:00 a.m. Elm St. Dispute.

10:04 a.m. Lebeaux Dr. B&E motor vehicle.

1:45 p.m. Arrested, Joseph Grasseschi, 19, of 70 Boylston Cir., Shrewsbury, for shoplifting by concealing merchandise.

3:51 p.m. Floral St. Road rage.

4:33 p.m. Bailey Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

6:50 a.m. Gulf St./Browning Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

8:13 a.m. Wachusett Cir. Suspicious person/MV.

4:26 p.m. Maple Ave. Vandalism.

7:17 p.m. Edgewater Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

8:33 p.m. Stanley Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

8:59 p.m. River St. Suspicious person/MV.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

2:41 a.m. Clinton St. Suspicious person/MV.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.