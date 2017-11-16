Gabriel J. Audette, 69, of Hudson

Hudson – Gabriel J. Audette, 69, of Hudson, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 at Framingham Union Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Gabriel leaves behind his beloved wife, Carol A. (Roy) Audette.

Gabriel, one of nine children, was born June 30, 1948 in Campbleton, New Brunsiwick, Canada, a son of the late Edgar and Emmertienne ( Robihaud) Audet. Gabriel was raised in Canada until the age of 16 when he moved to Marlborough.

He worked as a builder, starting off with the Carpenter’s Union and eventually starting a construction company with his brother, Jean, called Audette Brother’s Construction, Inc. Gabriel later moved to Hudson, where he has resided with Carol for the past 11 years.

He enjoyed spending time with his family; taking trips with them back to his homeland in Canada. True to his Canadian roots, he loved hockey, both watching and playing, and he also enjoyed cards, and he especially enjoyed being a stubborn pain in the ass, giving Carol a hard time (at times), but most of all being an amazingly loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather for his family.

In addition to his wife, Carol, he is also survived by his three children, Michael A. Audette and his wife, Kimberly, of Upton, Peter J. Audette and his wife, Pam, of Fitchburg, and Suzanne J. Hatch and her husband, Chip, of Hudson; seven grandchildren, Tiffini, Brianna, Brandon, Lauren, Chris, Joey, and Tyler; two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Tommy; his brother, Richard Audet; four sisters, Marie-Reine Hayes, Jacintche Oakley, Luce Audet, and Anne Audet; and many brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his brother, Jean-Marie Audette, and his sisters, Jeanne Pauline and Gilberte Jones.

Relatives and friends are invited to a period of visitation Sunday, Nov. 19, from 1-4 p.m., at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson. A funeral cortege will process Monday, Nov. 20 to Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, for a 9 a.m. Celebration Mass of Christian Burial, followed by interment at Saint Michael Cemetery.