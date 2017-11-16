Grafton High to present ‘Charlotte’s Web’

Grafton – Grafton High School theatre will perform “Charlotte’s Web” the weekend of Nov. 17-19 at the school, 24 Providence Rd.

The play is a stage adaptation by Joseph Robinette of the beloved children’s book by E.B. White, telling the story of a pig named Wilbur and an amazing spider, Charlotte.

The story comes to life with a talented cast of 21 students, including Kelsey Sidman as Wilbur, Megan Paluzzi as Charlotte and Cady Sugrue as Fern. The cast is supported by a hardworking crew of 17 including team leaders Cat Cameron, Rachel Wagner, Garrett Pizzillo and Brandon Dionne.

Don’t miss this classic directed by Lisa Scarlett, produced by Karen Esper, with costume master Michele Landry, set construction led by Ron Burke and the help and support of many parents. Performances will be Friday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 19, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 and will be sold at the door.