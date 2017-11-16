Thursday, November 16th, 2017 | Posted by

Grafton High to present ‘Charlotte’s Web’  

Email, RSS Follow
Email

(l to r, back row) Emma Fettig, Natasha Ellis, Lexis Marsden, Chase Landry, Jason Lubeck, Erica Kelley, Gabby Costa, Libby Grace, Aryan Mangalik, Megan Paluzzi, Julia McGlynn, Jackson Briggs, Jessica Guertin, Matt Cournoyer, Shawn Bajwa, Katie Cournoyer, Christina Burri, Juliana Kallio; (front row) Cady Sugrue and Kelsey Sidman; missing, Brenden Bartlett. (Photo/submitted)

Grafton – Grafton High School theatre will perform “Charlotte’s Web” the weekend of Nov. 17-19 at the school, 24 Providence Rd.

The play is a stage adaptation by Joseph Robinette of the beloved children’s book by E.B. White, telling the story of a pig named Wilbur and an amazing spider, Charlotte.

The story comes to life with a talented cast of 21 students, including Kelsey Sidman as Wilbur, Megan Paluzzi as Charlotte and Cady Sugrue as Fern. The cast is supported by a hardworking crew of 17 including team leaders Cat Cameron, Rachel Wagner, Garrett Pizzillo and Brandon Dionne.

Don’t miss this classic directed by Lisa Scarlett, produced by Karen Esper, with costume master Michele Landry, set construction led by Ron Burke and the help and support of many parents. Performances will be Friday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 19, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 and will be sold at the door.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=96707

Posted by on Nov 16 2017. Filed under Education, Events, Grafton. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • American Pets Alive: We are so happy to see more police departments adopting rescue dogs to be canine partners. By...
  • Doug Stone: Thanks Peter. I hope to help out in the future.
  • Doug Stone: Thanks for your support as well Gerald!
  • Gerald Griggs: This is fantastic and we in aviation appreciate what Mr. Stone and others are doing to inspire...
  • Peter Alberti: Having caught the aviation bug along with my son just over a year ago at a Young Eagles rally, I...

Recently Added