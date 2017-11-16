Marlborough Schools to destroy special education records from 2014 or prior

Marlborough – In accordance with the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, 603 CMR 23.06 (3), the Marlborough Public Schools, Office of Student Services, will be destroying records of students withdrawn from special education services on or before June 30, 2014. Per regulations we must notify you that, on Friday, Dec. 8, any of these special education records still in the possession of Marlborough Public Schools will be destroyed.

If you wish to receive the file, you will need to contact the Office of Student Services at 508-460-3509, ext. 10124, prior to Friday, Dec. 8, to arrange a time to pick them up at the District Education Center, 17 Washington St., Marlborough. A driver’s license must be presented at the time of picking up the records.