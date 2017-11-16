Paton School educator nominated for National LifeChanger of the Year Award

By Melanie Petrucci, Senior Community Reporter

Shrewsbury – Colleen Kalagher-Travaglio, third-grade teacher at the Walter J. Paton Elementary School in Shrewsbury is one of those teachers who has gone above and beyond. She was truly was a “life-changer” to one of her former students who recently nominated her for the 2017-2018 National LifeChanger of the Year Award.

This annual award, which is sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, “recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership,” according lifechangeroftheyear.com.

Wishing to remain anonymous, her nominator shared, “Not only is Mrs. Kalagher-Travaglio a LifeChanger to me, but she is a LifeChanger to so many other students that she has mentored over the years.” This person struggled in elementary school but was able to succeed and go on to graduate from college.

A 2011 recipient of the Shrewsbury Education Foundation’s John P. Collins Award for excellence in education, Kalagher-Travaglio is immersed in her community and is supportive of school activities. She takes the time to understand her student’s individual needs and she brings over 20 years of teaching experience to her classroom.

Patrick Mangan, a former student who went on to St. John’s High School and then Providence College, stopped by to see her before heading off to Nigeria.

He said, “I had a hard time struggling and she really believed in me…She helped me come out of my shell and I’m always thankful for that.”

Kalagher-Travaglio had no idea she was nominated until the school Principal Wendy Bell told her.

“I had kids in the room and I literally started crying,” she recalled, adding that knowing that the student who nominated her carried with them the lessons learned, and to have been nominated by this person all these years later, was such an honor.

Nominees are selected from hundreds of nominations from across the country. Seventeen awards in five categories will be given during the 2017-2018 school year. Winners will be announced during surprise award ceremonies held at their schools later this year.

The grand prize finalists will be honored at a national awards ceremony in spring 2018 in Bermuda, where the Grand Prize Winner will be revealed. The Grand Prize Winner will receive $10,000 which will be shared with their school or district.