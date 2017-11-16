Shrewsbury groups collect items for veterans
Shrewsbury – Shrewsbury’s Rotary and Lions clubs teamed up for the second year to collect toiletries for Veterans, Inc. This year, they were stationed at Price Chopper in Shrewsbury Nov. 4 and collected well over four grocery carts full of soap, hand cream, shampoo/conditioner, toothbrushes and toothpaste, hair brushes and socks. The items were taken to the Worcester Veterans, Inc. location and were sorted and distributed in time for Veterans Day.
Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=96713
Posted by Community Advocate Staff on Nov 16 2017. Filed under Events, Neighbors helping neighbors, Shrewsbury. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry