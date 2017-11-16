Thursday, November 16th, 2017 | Posted by

Shrewsbury groups collect items for veterans

Lions Club volunteers (l to r) Matt Armenti, Jim Marine and Richard Insani (Photo/Melanie Petrucci)

Shrewsbury – Shrewsbury’s Rotary and Lions clubs teamed up for the second year to collect toiletries for Veterans, Inc. This year, they were stationed at Price Chopper in Shrewsbury Nov. 4 and collected well over four grocery carts full of soap, hand cream, shampoo/conditioner, toothbrushes and toothpaste, hair brushes and socks. The items were taken to the Worcester Veterans, Inc. location and were sorted and distributed in time for Veterans Day.

