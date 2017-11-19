Education foundation, trivia bee celebrate milestones

By Ed Karvoski Jr., Contributing Writer

Westborough – Lots of laughs were shared when milestone anniversaries were celebrated Nov. 6 at the DoubleTree by Hilton. While marking its 20th year, the Westborough Education Foundation (WEF) presented its 10th annual Trivia Bee. WEF’s primary fundraiser helped provide $21,170 in grants in this 2017-2018 school year and over $375,000 throughout two decades.

Musical entertainment was provided by the Westborough High School (WHS) Honor String Quartet while trivia teams registered and spectators took their chances at a silent auction and were served pizza with desserts. Concurrently, WHS Redshift 4048 conducted a robotics demonstration and Westborough public schools physical education teacher Molly Brogan led a kids’ trivia game.

After the WHS a cappella group Don’t Panic sang the national anthem, 36 teams of three figuratively donned their thinking caps. They were challenged with questions asked by Town Moderator John Arnold serving as master of ceremonies.

The Trivia Champions trophy went to the Fales Parent Group’s Wise Hedgehogs teammates: School Committee member Sara Dullea, Tom Johnston and John Ziemba. Awarded the Best Costumes trophy was the Brainiacs team sponsored by Keller Williams Realty consisting of Dalia and Konstantin Izvolsky with Bruce Margolis. Deemed the Most Spirited was Team Evil sponsored by Dolan & Maloney Insurance with the film series “Austin Powers” lookalikes Coby Ehrlich as Mini-Me, Greg Rota as Number Two and Tom Salvemini as Dr. Evil.

Once again judging the evening’s antics were Westborough community leaders Library Director Maureen Ambrosino, Police Chief Alan Gordon and retired Superintendent of Schools Marianne O’Connor.

WEF provides funds for programs not covered by the school budget. For more information about WEF, visit www.westborougheducationfoundation.com.

(Photos/Ed Karvoski Jr.)