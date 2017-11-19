Sunday, November 19th, 2017 | Posted by

Education foundation, trivia bee celebrate milestones

By Ed Karvoski Jr., Contributing Writer

Chosen as Most Spirited is Team Evil with film series “Austin Powers” lookalikes (l to r) Greg Rota as Number Two, Coby Ehrlich as Mini-Me and Tom Salvemini as Dr. Evil.

Westborough – Lots of laughs were shared when milestone anniversaries were celebrated Nov. 6 at the DoubleTree by Hilton. While marking its 20th year, the Westborough Education Foundation (WEF) presented its 10th annual Trivia Bee. WEF’s primary fundraiser helped provide $21,170 in grants in this 2017-2018 school year and over $375,000 throughout two decades.

Musical entertainment was provided by the Westborough High School (WHS) Honor String Quartet while trivia teams registered and spectators took their chances at a silent auction and were served pizza with desserts. Concurrently, WHS Redshift 4048 conducted a robotics demonstration and Westborough public schools physical education teacher Molly Brogan led a kids’ trivia game.

After the WHS a cappella group Don’t Panic sang the national anthem, 36 teams of three figuratively donned their thinking caps. They were challenged with questions asked by Town Moderator John Arnold serving as master of ceremonies.

The Trivia Champions trophy went to the Fales Parent Group’s Wise Hedgehogs teammates: School Committee member Sara Dullea, Tom Johnston and John Ziemba. Awarded the Best Costumes trophy was the Brainiacs team sponsored by Keller Williams Realty consisting of Dalia and Konstantin Izvolsky with Bruce Margolis. Deemed the Most Spirited was Team Evil sponsored by Dolan & Maloney Insurance with the film series “Austin Powers” lookalikes Coby Ehrlich as Mini-Me, Greg Rota as Number Two and Tom Salvemini as Dr. Evil.

Once again judging the evening’s antics were Westborough community leaders Library Director Maureen Ambrosino, Police Chief Alan Gordon and retired Superintendent of Schools Marianne O’Connor.

WEF provides funds for programs not covered by the school budget. For more information about WEF, visit www.westborougheducationfoundation.com.

(Photos/Ed Karvoski Jr.)

Displaying the Trivia Bee Champions trophy are the Fales Parent Group’s Wise Hedgehogs teammates (l to r) John Ziemba, School Committee member Sara Dullea and Tom Johnston.

Best Costumes trophies become accessories for the team sponsored by Keller Williams Realty known as the Brainiacs with (l to r) Konstantin and Dalia Izvolsky, and Bruce Margolis.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=96823

Posted by on Nov 19 2017. Filed under Education, Events, Westborough.

