Holiday open house at Shrewsbury Library Dec. 2

Shrewsbury – The Friends of the Shrewsbury Public Library will hold its annual Holiday Open House Saturday, Dec. 2, from 12 to 2:30 p.m., at the library, 609 Main St. This perennial holiday favorite features fun for all ages, including crafts, games, stories, refreshments and a special visit from Santa. This event is free and open to the public.

 

