Hudson Historical Society presentation on John Adams Nov. 28

Hudson – The Hudson Historical Society will present “John and Abigail Adams: An American Story” by Professor Gary Hylander at the First Federated Church Hall, 200 Central St., Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 p.m. In previous appearances, Hylander, a longtime professor at Stonehill College, has recounted histories of George Washington, Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln, and Woodrow Wilson. Hylander will present John Adams as a key figure in the Continental Congress and later wartime emissary to France, and Abigail as an important eyewitness reporter during the siege of Boston when she was left alone to raise the family and manage the family farm. The event is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.