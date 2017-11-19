Sunday, November 19th, 2017 | Posted by

Hudson Historical Society presentation on John Adams Nov. 28

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Hudson – The Hudson Historical Society will present “John and Abigail Adams: An American Story” by Professor Gary Hylander at the First Federated Church Hall, 200 Central St., Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 p.m. In previous appearances, Hylander, a longtime professor at Stonehill College, has recounted histories of George Washington, Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln, and Woodrow Wilson. Hylander will present John Adams as a key figure in the Continental Congress and later wartime emissary to France, and Abigail as an important eyewitness reporter during the siege of Boston when she was left alone to raise the family and manage the family farm. The event is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=96792

Posted by on Nov 19 2017. Filed under Events, Hudson. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • American Pets Alive: We are so happy to see more police departments adopting rescue dogs to be canine partners. By...
  • Doug Stone: Thanks Peter. I hope to help out in the future.
  • Doug Stone: Thanks for your support as well Gerald!
  • Gerald Griggs: This is fantastic and we in aviation appreciate what Mr. Stone and others are doing to inspire...
  • Peter Alberti: Having caught the aviation bug along with my son just over a year ago at a Young Eagles rally, I...

Recently Added