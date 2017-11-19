Sunday, November 19th, 2017 | Posted by

‘Paws and Policy’ discussion in Worcester Nov. 27

Region – State Senator Michael Moore (D-Millbury) and the Humane Society of the U.S. State Director Stephanie Harris will speak about how you can turn your compassion for animals into effective action. “Paws and Policy: Turning Compassion into Action” will be held Monday, Nov. 27, from 7-8:30 p.m. at Mass Audubon’s Broad Meadow Brook Conservation Center and Wildlife Sanctuary, 414 Massasoit Road, Worcester. Join like-minded citizens to discuss how to create a more humane society in the commonwealth. Learn how to talk to your elected officials and get involved in your community. To RSVP, call 508-925-0262.

