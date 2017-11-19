Shrewsbury Rotary holds Community Reading Day

Shrewsbury – Members of the Shrewsbury Rotary Club as well as noted residents fanned out among Shrewsbury’s four elementary schools – Walter J. Paton, Spring Street, Floral Street and Coolidge – to read to second-grade classrooms Nov. 6.

Rotarian Angela Tivnan was excited to come back to her elementary school and read to students at Coolidge, while Rotarian Cliff Gerber came to read to his granddaughter Lilly’s class.

Books selected across the district for the event included, “I Need My Monster,” “Big Red Lollipop,” and “They All Saw a Cat.”

