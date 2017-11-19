Sunday, November 19th, 2017 | Posted by

Shrewsbury Rotary holds Community Reading Day

Rev. Cliff Gerber (left) with granddaughter Lilly Ruggiere

Shrewsbury – Members of the Shrewsbury Rotary Club as well as noted residents fanned out among Shrewsbury’s four elementary schools – Walter J. Paton, Spring Street, Floral Street and Coolidge – to read to second-grade classrooms Nov. 6.

Rotarian Angela Tivnan was excited to come back to her elementary school and read to students at Coolidge, while Rotarian Cliff Gerber came to read to his granddaughter Lilly’s class.

Books selected across the district for the event included, “I Need My Monster,” “Big Red Lollipop,” and “They All Saw a Cat.”

(Photos/Melanie Petrucci)

Shrewsbury Police Officer Scott Mentzer reads to the children.

