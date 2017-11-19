St. Mark’s Christmas Bazaar Dec. 2
Southborough – St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 27 Main St., Southborough, is hosting its annual Christmas Bazaar Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Start your holiday season with a visit to the crafts, bake shop, and silent auction tables with many kinds of holiday treats. Find a special treasure in the White Elephant room, jewelry room and toy room. Warm up with a hot lunch at the cafe. Stop by the popular basket raffle table and take a chance to bring one home. Purchase a festive outdoor wreath from the Boy Scouts. Admission is free.
