Westborough Historical Society collecting donations for Holiday Boutique Sale

Westborough – The Westborough Historical Society is collecting donations for its Holiday Boutique Sale. Holiday-themed items, jewelry, and other collectibles may be dropped off between 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, at the society’s headquarters, Sibley House, 13 Parkman St. To arrange for your donations to be picked up, call Society President Cary Mulrain at 508-366-0975.

The Westborough Historical Society Holiday Boutique will be held Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Sibley House.