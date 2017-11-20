Former NFL star inspires Shrewsbury football team
Shrewsbury – The Shrewsbury High School football team recently welcomed Nick Haag, a former linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts, as an inspirational guest speaker at one of the team’s weekly pasta party dinners held at the First Congregational Church in Shrewsbury. Haag, a native of Grafton, spoke to the team about his NFL experience and the importance of working hard for what you believe in and being a leader and a loyal teammate.
Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=96807
Posted by Community Advocate Staff on Nov 20 2017. Filed under People and Places, Shrewsbury, Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry