Former NFL star inspires Shrewsbury football team

Shrewsbury – The Shrewsbury High School football team recently welcomed Nick Haag, a former linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts, as an inspirational guest speaker at one of the team’s weekly pasta party dinners held at the First Congregational Church in Shrewsbury. Haag, a native of Grafton, spoke to the team about his NFL experience and the importance of working hard for what you believe in and being a leader and a loyal teammate.