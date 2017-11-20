Monday, November 20th, 2017 | Posted by

Former NFL star inspires Shrewsbury football team

Nick Haag addresses the Shrewsbury High School football team (Photo/George J. Horesta)

Shrewsbury – The Shrewsbury High School football team recently welcomed Nick Haag, a former linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts, as an inspirational guest speaker at one of the team’s weekly pasta party dinners held at the First Congregational Church in Shrewsbury. Haag, a native of Grafton, spoke to the team about his NFL experience and the importance of working hard for what you believe in and being a leader and a loyal teammate.

