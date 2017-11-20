Monday, November 20th, 2017 | Posted by

Hudson churches provide annual Christmas Community Dinner Dec. 9

Hudson – St. Luke’s Church and the First United Methodist Church cordially invite one and all to the third annual Christmas Community Dinner sponsored by both churches. The dinner will be held Saturday, Dec. 9, at the First United Methodist, 34 Felton St., Hudson, at 5 p.m. The event is free of charge. Come enjoy a delicious meal and welcome the holiday spirit into your hearts with others from Hudson and surrounding communities. The menu will feature turkey and ham and all the fixings.

More information is available by calling 978-562-2932 or visiting www.hudsonfumc.org.

