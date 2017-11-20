Monday, November 20th, 2017 | Posted by

‘Victorian Christmas’ music at the Northborough Historical Society Dec. 1

Northborough – The Northborough Historical Society, 52 Main St., will present “A Victorian Christmas: A Celebration of Music” Friday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m. Diane Taraz will present beloved carols and the fascinating stories behind their origins, performing in a hand-sewn 1850’s dress and playing dulcimer and parlor guitar. The program is free and open to the public.

For years, Taraz has been writing her own original songs and breathing new life into traditional ones. She draws inspiration from Celtic, British, French-Canadian, American folklore and jazz. She has made over a dozen recordings and performs frequently. A specialty is “Singing the Past to Life” programs that explore historic eras through the music of the time. Taraz also directs the Lexington Historical Society Colonial Singers and sings with Vox Lucens, a 12-member a cappella Renaissance choir, and the UUlations, a women’s a cappella group.

More information can be found at www.dianetaraz.com/h-victorian.html.

