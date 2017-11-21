Local man warns of thieves after car stripped of tires in Westborough

Westborough – One local man who parked his car in the lot at the Fountainhead apartment complex (293 Turnpike Road, Rt. 9 West) received an unfortunate surprise when he went back out to his vehicle Nov. 14 at about 8 p.m. To his shock and dismay, his 2017 Honda Accord EX had all of its tires missing.

“Within two hours of parking, thieves broke the windows (for wheel lock keys) and took all four tires,” he said. “CCTV footage is available and police are working on it.”

“I just want to spread the word so that everyone visiting the area can be more careful,” he added.