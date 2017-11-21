Tuesday, November 21st, 2017 | Posted by

Lucille Alan, 92, of Westborough

Westborough – Lucille (Perlmutter) Alan, 92, of Westborough and formerly of Southborough, died Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 at Beaumont Rehab & Skilled Nursing Center in Westborough after a short illness. She was the wife of the late Ramon Alan, who passed away in 2015.

Born in Lakewood, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Eva (Karp) Alan. Lucille earned her master’s degree at Boston University and worked as a social worked for McLean Hospital in Belmont for many years.

She is survived by a son, Michael Alan and his wife, Charlotte, of Methuen; a daughter-in-law, Marie Alan of North Grafton; a brother, Mort Parker of Needham; two grandchildren, Rebecca Bawn and her husband, Andrew, of Oxford and Jayson Alan of Framingham; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Robert Alan, who passed away in January.

A memorial funeral service will be held in the spring, and Lucile will be interred at Mt Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge. Arrangements are under the care of the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Southborough.

