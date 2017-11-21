Tuesday, November 21st, 2017 | Posted by

Westborough: Westborough Civic Club’s 42nd annual tree sale

Westborough – The Westborough Civic Club’s 42nd annual sale of trees, wreaths, and roping will take place Saturday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Dec. 24.  Now relocated to 111, East Main St. (Hastings School), weekend sale hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and 3:30-9 p.m. midweek. Trees are 3’ to 12’. Proceeds go to supporting non-profit organizations and causes throughout the local community. Sales will continue until everything is sold, up to Sunday, Dec. 24.

