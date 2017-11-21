Tuesday, November 21st, 2017 | Posted by

Worcester: Favorite Places photography exhibit

Worcester – Preservation Worcester will present Favorite Places, an exhibit of photographs on view from Nov. 21, 2017 through mid-January 2018, in the display window of the United States Post Office, in the Denholms Building, 484 Main St. Favorite Places images are the work of Worcester photographer, Randle Stock, who was chosen for this project by a Preservation Worcester juried competition.

The show features a set of photographs of twenty Worcester citizens, who are active in the community, each interacting with his or her favorite Worcester historical building.  Documenting buildings found in a variety of local neighborhoods, these images record the pleasing variety of architectural styles, building materials, and design that characterize Worcester’s built environment.  Accompanying written statements express the range of meaning that the selected buildings hold for the diverse array of citizens who chose them.

This project is funded in part by a grant from the Worcester Arts Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.

