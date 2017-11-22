A record $450,000 raised at Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest’s annual gala

Region – The Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest held the 12th annual Bids for Kids Auction & Gala presented by The TJX Companies, Inc., Oct. 26 at the Sheraton Framingham Hotel & Conference Center. The supporting sponsor for the event was PVH Corporation. Guests, sponsors, and honorees attended and participated in an extensive silent auction and raffle, as well as a Fund-a-Need portion of the evening. The event raised a record $450,000 to benefit the quality out-of-school programs offered by the organization.

“Many thanks to all of our wonderful sponsors and supporters who truly made this year’s gala our best one yet,” said Fran Hurley, president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest. “Without them, we would not be able to continue to offer quality after school programming to over 650 kids each day in the MetroWest community.”

The clubs extended a special thank you to all of the 2017 Bids for Kids Auction & Gala sponsors who recognize the important mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest. They are invested in an organization that helps so many young people reach their potential as responsible and productive adults.

This year, the Club honored two individuals for their outstanding commitment to the organization. Ken Duane, a native of Framingham and chief executive officer of Heritage Brands and North America Wholesale, a part of PVH Corporation, was the recipient of the Corporate Partner for Youth Award; and Patricia Davidson, a partner at Mirick O’Connell, was the recipient of the 2017 Michael C. Sullivan Memorial Award.

Next year’s Bids for Kids Auction & Gala is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Contact the Resource Development office at 508-485-4912 if you are interested in becoming a sponsor, or if you are interested in learning other ways you can support the event in 2018.