Marlborough Rotary Club marks 35th Turkey Shoot

By Ed Karvoski Jr., Contributing Writer

Marlborough – The popular, long-running fundraiser scheduled as a countdown to Thanksgiving continued Nov. 18 when the Marlborough Rotary Club presented its 35th annual Turkey Shoot in the cafeteria at Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School.

Over 200 raffle items were donated by businesses, Rotarians and club supporters. Among the items were a mountain bike, hotel stays, restaurant gift cards, tickets to a Boston Pops concert, tickets to Bruins, Red Sox and college sports games, as well as many turkey baskets with all the fixings. A separate round of raffles offered children’s prizes

New this year, high school students in attendance could enter a drawing to win a $500 scholarship from the Shawna Jean Larassa Memorial Scholarship Fund. The fund was established by George Larassa of Marlborough in memory of his daughter after she died in a car accident at age 19 in 2009. He presented the scholarship to raffle winner Amelia Barnum, a Marlborough High School sophomore and MHS Interact Club member.

Proceeds from the Turkey Shoot will help support the club’s charitable endeavors in the Rotary 2017-2018 year. A message in the event program from Sem Aykanian, club president, read in part, “Whether it’s helping the neediest in our community, the elderly, the students or just someone undergoing a rough time, we believe this kind of giving is what strengthens the fabric of any community.”

For information about the Marlborough Rotary Club, visit www.marlboroughrotary.org and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RotaryMarlboroughMA.