Michael E. Bolton, 74, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Michael E. “Mike” Bolton, 74, of Shrewsbury, formerly a longtime resident of Somerville, died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of 50 years to Agnes F. (Ferris) Bolton of Shrewsbury.

Born and raised in Somerville, he was the son of the late Daniel L. and Alice (Davison) Bolton.

Michael loved to read and was wealth of information. There was no topic that could come up that he did not have an opinion or fact about. He was a quiet contemplative man whose joy came from being with his grandchildren. He loved watching their hockey games, lacrosse games, or playing Skip-bo and Jenga. He was most happy hosting Sunday Dinner and having all his family around. His favorite saying was “and what not” there was never a day when he didn’t say this. All of us will never forget his favorite drink, the Polar Orange Dry Soda or Papa Soda as we called it and how we always joked about when he switched to Gatorade all of Polar’s sales and profits must have drooped! Not to mention, those ice cream sandwiches. Not just any ice cream sandwiches. They had to be hood. Anytime the grandchildren went to the house in Somerville first question was, can we have an ice-cream sandwich? The answer was always of course you can! Just save room for dinner.

Michael was so understanding and loving of all his children and grandchildren. No matter what you told him he sat and listened with patience, understanding, and kindness in his eyes. While he had his own opinions, Mike was always eager to hear the other point of view, but with reason backing up one’s thoughts. He truly enjoyed intelligent debate, yes, sometimes ruffling feathers along the way. He respected everyone’s opinion and would push you to think. How this man did not go to college, on to post grad and on to his doctorate is a surprise to anyone who knew him well. True salt of the Earth, Mike wore his emotions on his sleeve, but never invited confrontation. Being an engineer, he loved math and science, with one his most celebrated topics being his time working on the Sky Lab project while with Martin Marietta.

He was proud to have contributed to such an important milestone in the United States’ space endeavors. Finally, Mike will always be remembered by me and those who he knew for his never ending stories which he tended to enjoy significantly more than the recipient. He could start a story about how he learned to tie his shoelaces and 45 minutes later it ended with a somehow interconnected story of the most intricate details of nuclear fusion. Unpretentious and super proud of his family, Mike was genuine as they come and will be missed dearly by all. He would love to always ask his grand kids how there day was and how they were doing.

Mike grew to become a beacon of humility through life’s lessons. He had many tough life lessons just as all of us, but grew from them to share with his family and those close to him. He genuinely cared for each and every person in his life and gave of himself to anyone. Mike inspired all of us to lead an intelligent, humble, and love filled life for family which many of us will carry forward in our lives which is a tribute to his enduring presence.

Besides his wife Agnes, he is survived by his children, Michael Edward Bolton II and his wife, Patricia, of Stowe, Richard Ferris Bolton and his fiancée, Jennifer, of Parker, Colo., and Alison Ann Kiefer and her husband, Ken, of Shrewsbury; and six grandchildren, Janice, Michael, Gillian, Emma, Jake, and James. He is also survived by his brother Daniel L. Bolton of Billerica. He was the brother of the late George Bolton and Catherine Maiona.

Relatives and friends are respectfully to invited to attend his visiting hour Friday, Nov. 24, from 4-7 p.m., at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, Shrewsbury Center. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church, 640 Main St., Shrewsbury. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, in memory of Michael E. Bolton, to support patient Care. Please send your gift to the Philanthropy Office, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, 41 Mall Rd., Burlington, MA 01805.