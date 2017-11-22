Muradian to host ‘Bundle up the Blackstone Valley’ coat drive

Region – State Rep. David K. Muradian Jr. (R-Grafton) invites all to participate in “Bundle up the Blackstone Valley,” a coat drive to benefit families and children in need within the region.

Muradian and volunteers will be collecting new or gently used and washed coats Thursday, Nov. 30. The event will be held in the upstairs function room of the Grafton American Legion Post 92, 69 Worcester St., from 5-8 p.m. All donations are to be distributed to local schools, as well as other organizations within the Blackstone Valley. Food for the event will be graciously provided by Bushel N’ Peck of Grafton. Also, Santa will be visiting from 6-8 p.m. so bring your kids!

“It is terribly sad to think that there could be children and families in our community that, without our help, could be cold this winter,” Muradian said. “I hope that, with the help of our constituents and community members, we can keep the Blackstone Valley warm this winter. If individuals wish to participate but cannot make it on Nov. 30, there will be drop-off locations throughout our communities as well.”

Drop boxes will be available at Bushel N’ Peck, Grafton Inn and Stop & Shop in Grafton; Whitin Community Center in Northbridge; and Upton Town Hall

Should you have any questions about the event, contact davidmuradian4rep@gmail.com.