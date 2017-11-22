Wednesday, November 22nd, 2017 | Posted by

Northborough Garden Club hosts ‘Holiday Enchantment’

Garden Club Federation members (l to r) Betsy Howard, Ann Webster, Jill Malcolm and Andrea Little

By Melanie Petrucci, Senior Community Reporter

Northborough – The Northborough Garden Club held its annual “Holiday Enchantment” event Nov. 18 at the Marguerite E. Peaslee Elementary School featuring a program on festive floral arranging. A light luncheon was provided and there were holiday greens for sale and a basket raffle put together by club members.

The event has been held for over 20 years.

“It’s something that I introduced to this club from my club in New York state where I am from originally,” event coordinator Francesca Bombara shared.

The club always looks forward to their speaker, Bill Graham from Beautiful Things in Salem, who has been their featured guest for 18 years. Proceeds from this event will support the clubs’ scholarships and town beautification projects.

Established in 1925, the Northborough Garden Club currently has 45 members. New members are always welcome. Meetings are held monthly at the Northborough Free Library.

For more information, visit www.northboroughgardenclub.com.

Maria O’Neil (left) and Julie Zaterka

Bill Graham (left) and Francesca Bombara

