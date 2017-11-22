Wednesday, November 22nd, 2017 | Posted by

Third annual Winter Farmers Market and Artisan Fair benefits Shrewsbury Public Schools

Email, RSS Follow
Email

(l to r) Peg Ferraro from Grafton with Paul Grady and April Vaillancourt from Potter Hill Farm in Grafton
Photo/Melanie Petrucci

By Melanie Petrucci, Senior Community Reporter

Shrewsbury – The aroma of freshly baked apple pies greeted visitors to the third annual Winter Farmers Market and Artisan Fair which was held Nov. 18 in the gymnasium at Oak Middle School. The Shrewsbury High School Robotics Team had been baking pies for their annual apple pie fundraiser in the school cafeteria and sold some of them at the fair.

Presented by the Shrewsbury Public Schools Colonial Fund, the fair included 31 vendors and artisans, including many from the Summer Farmers Market who showcased their homemade goods and locally grown products. Proceeds will benefit the Colonial Fund which supports the Shrewsbury Public Schools.

The event has grown from year to year, attracting about 400 attendees this year.

“There is a lot more buzz from social media …the Shrewsbury Farmers Market has a great following,” explained organizer Kathleen Keohane. “I just hope there are things left to buy because there are so many people here.”

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=97103

Posted by on Nov 22 2017. Filed under Byline Stories, Education, Shrewsbury. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Bruce Caissie: Outstanding as always Ed!
  • American Pets Alive: We are so happy to see more police departments adopting rescue dogs to be canine partners. By...
  • Doug Stone: Thanks Peter. I hope to help out in the future.
  • Doug Stone: Thanks for your support as well Gerald!
  • Gerald Griggs: This is fantastic and we in aviation appreciate what Mr. Stone and others are doing to inspire...

Recently Added