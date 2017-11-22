Third annual Winter Farmers Market and Artisan Fair benefits Shrewsbury Public Schools

By Melanie Petrucci, Senior Community Reporter

Shrewsbury – The aroma of freshly baked apple pies greeted visitors to the third annual Winter Farmers Market and Artisan Fair which was held Nov. 18 in the gymnasium at Oak Middle School. The Shrewsbury High School Robotics Team had been baking pies for their annual apple pie fundraiser in the school cafeteria and sold some of them at the fair.

Presented by the Shrewsbury Public Schools Colonial Fund, the fair included 31 vendors and artisans, including many from the Summer Farmers Market who showcased their homemade goods and locally grown products. Proceeds will benefit the Colonial Fund which supports the Shrewsbury Public Schools.

The event has grown from year to year, attracting about 400 attendees this year.

“There is a lot more buzz from social media …the Shrewsbury Farmers Market has a great following,” explained organizer Kathleen Keohane. “I just hope there are things left to buy because there are so many people here.”