Worcester Art Museum to offer December workshops

Worcester – The Worcester Art Museum will offer a wide selection of Studio Programs for adults, teens, youth and families this December. Adult workshops are open to a range of abilities, and cover many interests, including drawing, painting, block printing, photography and more. Workshops vary in length with some running one, two and four days. Adult workshops begin Friday, Dec. 1.

Youth and teen workshops also cover varying interests and ability levels. Offerings include drawing, painting, claymation, origami and printmaking. Youth and teen workshops run on weekends, beginning Saturday, Dec. 2.

Family workshops will be offered during holiday vacation week, Wednesday, Dec. 27 through Saturday, Dec. 30. These one-day workshops provide a fun environment for families to explore and create together. Studio activities include bookmaking and pop-up card making, painting, Origami, pen and ink, and more.

A complete schedule is available at www.worcesterart.org.