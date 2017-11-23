Mistletoe Mart at Trinity Church Dec. 2

Northborough – All are welcome to come to Trinity Church, 23 Main St., Northborough, Saturday, Dec. 2, for its fourth annual Festival of Wreaths in conjunction with the traditional Christmas fair, “Mistletoe Mart.” Admission is free.

Visitors can take a chance on a holiday wreath designed by Trinity’s in-house artists and local business or purchase a real, decorated wreath or swag.

Shop with professional crafters, purchase an assortment of holiday cookies at the Cookie Walk and enjoy a light lunch.

For information, contact the Trinity Church office at 508-393-8156.