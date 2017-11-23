Thursday, November 23rd, 2017 | Posted by

Mistletoe Mart at Trinity Church Dec. 2

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Northborough – All are welcome to come to Trinity Church, 23 Main St., Northborough, Saturday, Dec. 2, for its fourth annual Festival of Wreaths in conjunction with the traditional Christmas fair, “Mistletoe Mart.” Admission is free.

Visitors can take a chance on a holiday wreath designed by Trinity’s in-house artists and local business or purchase a real, decorated wreath or swag.

Shop with professional crafters, purchase an assortment of holiday cookies at the Cookie Walk and enjoy a light lunch.

For information, contact the Trinity Church office at 508-393-8156.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=96948

Posted by on Nov 23 2017. Filed under Northborough, People and Places, Region. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Ed Karvoski Jr.: Thanks, Bruce. Also did some of the rock painting and have the paint stains on my camera bag to...
  • Bruce Caissie: Outstanding as always Ed!
  • American Pets Alive: We are so happy to see more police departments adopting rescue dogs to be canine partners. By...
  • Doug Stone: Thanks Peter. I hope to help out in the future.
  • Doug Stone: Thanks for your support as well Gerald!

Recently Added