TrUe Salon and Color Café to host Cyber Monday event

Westborough – Join TrUe Salon and Color Café, 290 Turnpike Rd., Westborough, on Cyber Monday, Nov. 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., for complimentary style services, craft and food vendors and raffles for a swag bag.

Limited availability; call 508-366-3306 for more information or visit www.truesalon.com.