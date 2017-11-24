Friday, November 24th, 2017 | Posted by

Acorn Health Services opens in Northborough

Karl Liebermann, D.O., and his wife Jan Liebermann, R.N., BSN
Northborough – Acorn Health Services, an independently-owned physician practice serving the Metrowest/Worcester area, is now open in Northborough. Karl Liebermann, D.O., specializes in family medicine, osteopathic manipulation and addiction medicine, with an emphasis on a whole-person approach to the treatment and care of his patients.

Dr. Liebermann graduated from University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2002. Serving his internship and residency in family medicine at Eastern Maine Medical Center, he was chief resident in 2005.  Dr. Liebermann completed a neuromusculoskeletal medicine fellowship in 2006.

Jennifer Liebermann, RN, graduated from the University of Maine with a bachelor of science in nursing. She has worked as a pediatric nurse in Arizona and Maine and is the office manager at Acorn Health Services.

Acorn Health Services is located at 112 Main St. in Northborough. Call 508-691-6086 to schedule an appointment or visit their website at AcornHealthServices.com.

