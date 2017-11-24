Alfred Magnant Jr., 89, of Grafton

Grafton – Alfred “Fred” Magnant Jr. passed away peacefully at home Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Born May 12, 1928 in New Bedford, the son of Alfred Joseph Magnant and Pearl Gamache Magnant, he spent his formative years in Swannanoa North Carolina, along with his sister Muriel, where his father was general manager of Beacon Blanket Company, a colossal manufacturer of blankets worldwide. It was here that Alfred, seeing the success of his father, embraced his career and passion in the textile trade.

Fred went off to Riverside Military Academy in New York at 15 years old, where he met many life-long friends, one of which introduced him to his wife, Janet, whom he courted in Bridgeport, Conn. prior to his leaving for Japan, serving in the Army in World War II. Upon his return, Fred studied textile engineering at Lowell textile college, what is today known as UMass Lowell. He and Janet later moved to Rye, N.Y. and started their family.

Fred worked for American Felt for many years, and in 1967, he moved his family from Fairfield, Conn. to Grafton to help redevelop Felters Company in Millbury. His skill was product development in the textile realm, and it was this skill that drove him to creating his own products in filtration membrane, and ultimately he established Fibre Taxis in Bellingham with several other entrepreneurs, where emphasis was placed on the development and manufacturing of many filtration materials used to this day.

He retired early in 1990 to enjoy golf, building birdhouses, travel, and time with his family. Among the many activities he pursued, he cherished the times he spent with his grandchildren making them crepes at sleepovers, and afternoons at Holy Cross football games.

Alfred is survived by his wife, Janet; his children, Richard and his wife, Charlene; Kathleen; Thomas and his wife, Christine; David and his wife, Susan; Robert and his wife, Gail; Wendy Atchue and her husband, Milton; and John. He leaves 15 grandchildren, Keith, Jessica, Lauren, Nicholas, Danielle, Luke, Melissa, Jason, Alyson, Austin, Kyle, Seth, Candace, Holly, and Matthew, and at least 21 great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved and respected.

He was the quintessential paternal leader in so many ways, a friend to his children, and even a friend of their friends. He was the center of all the family dinners, and wonderful holidays the family had and still does spend together. He was a southern gentleman and humble human being right up until the day he died, and will be missed by us all.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated for Fred Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church, 17 Waterville St., North Grafton, after which the family will have a private burial.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to please be made to the Grafton Food Bank, PO Box 324, Grafton, MA 01519, as Fred was an advocate of sharing whatever could be shared.

