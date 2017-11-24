Anthony R. Sylvester, 29, formerly of Hudson

Lowell – Anthony R. Sylvester, 29, of Lowell, formerly of Hudson, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.

Anthony was born Oct. 25, 1988 in Waltham, the son of Thomas W. and the late Veronica J. (Lingley) Sylvester. Raised in a military family, he moved around in his early years before eventually moving to Hudson in 1998, where he attended school and played football. After high school, Anthony enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his nation in Iraq, where he was deployed in combat for over a year with the 25th Infantry, “Tropical Lightning”, stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii. After his separation from the Army, Anthony enrolled fulltime at Middlesex Community College, where he was studying Computer Science.

Amongst his many survivors, Anthony leaves his father, Thomas W. Sylvester of Marlborough; his brother, Mackenzie T. Sylvester of Marlborough; a sister, Victoria L. Sylvester of Marlborough; his companion, Mary Beth Denapoli; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother, Veronica J. (Lingley) Sylvester, and his brother, Richard T. Sylvester.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, Nov. 26, from 3-6 p.m., immediately followed by a funeral service at 6 p.m. at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson. Burial will be private at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his name to Home Base, MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Ste. 540, Boston, MA 02114 (http://homebase.org/).