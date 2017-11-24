Janice M. Nisbet, 70, of Hudson

Hudson – Janice M. (Curley) Nisbet, 70, of Hudson, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, surrounded by her loving family, after a period of declining health.

Amongst her many survivors, Janice leaves her beloved husband, Edward R. Nisbet; a son, Scott D. Nisbet of Hudson; her daughter, Kelly A. Nisbet-Chaves and her husband, Scott, of Hudson; three grandchildren, Cameron, Kailey and Cole Chaves; a brother, James M. Curley; her sister, Joyce M. Dobson; and many brothers- and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. Janice’s son, Edward E. Nisbet, predeceased her in 1998. She was also preceded in heaven by her parents, Harold and Elsie (Stumpp) Curley, and her brother, David S. Curley.

Janice was born in Boston, where she was raised in Jamaica Plain and attended Girls Latin. After finishing school, she married the love of her life, Edward, and together they settled in Hudson in 1969, where they have resided ever since.

Janice worked as an office manager at the Adessa Auto Action for over 30 years before she retired.

Janice loved to frequent the local casinos and she could usually be found either playing the slots or at the “Let it Ride” table. She was a card-carrying member of many of the players clubs, and when in Hudson she would often spend her lunch hours at Checkerboards playing Keno and her scratch tickets. In addition to the casinos, she also enjoyed traveling to Florida on family trips as well as their summer cottage in Manomet.

True to her Boston roots she loved the local sports teams and she participated in many fantasy sports leagues. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family, especially her three grandchildren, whom she adored. She will be forever missed by those that knew her.

Relatives and friends are invited to a period of visitation Friday, Nov. 24, from 4-7 p.m., at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson. A funeral cortege will process from the funeral home to Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, Saturday, Nov. 25, for a 9 a.m. celebration Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to VNA Care, Fund Development Office, 199 Rosewood Dr., Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923 (https://vnacare.org/).