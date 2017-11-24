Friday, November 24th, 2017 | Posted by

Paired Poured & Plated holds grand opening in Northborough

(l to r) Mary Simone, chair of the Corridor Nine Board of Directors; Paula Camara, senior management advisor/ financial specialist at Clark University; owners Jean Killeen and David Tiberli; Rebecca Roman, chair-elect, Corridor Nine Board of Directors, and Northborough Selectmen Dawn Rand and Jeff Amberson
Northborough – Jean Killeen and her husband David Tiberli, owners of Paired Poured & Plated, celebrated the grand opening of the store on Nov. 8 with a ribbon cutting and reception. The well-attended event included town officials, members of the Corridor Nine Area Chamber of Commerce and members of the community

Paired, Poured and Plated, an eclectic wine, cheese, and gourmet goods store, offers a diverse array of products perfect for holiday gatherings and gifts. Stop in for carefully selected wines and cheeses from around the world, fresh, locally-baked breads, local craft beers, organic chocolate, olive oils, spreads, sauces and more. The store is located at 290 West Main St., Northborough. For more information call 508-466-7786 or email info@pairedpouredplated.com.

 

