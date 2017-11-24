Think local…shop local
Region – There is no doubt that shopping online is convenient. But local merchants are hoping that shoppers will consider visiting their establishments on Saturday, Nov. 25 for Small Business Saturday. By doing so, patrons will not only find a host of retailers offering great deals, unique products and outstanding services – they will also be supporting their hardworking friends and neighbors who make up the local business community.
Cartoon/Ed Turner
