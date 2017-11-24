Friday, November 24th, 2017 | Posted by

Westborough Senior Center holds fifth annual Holiday Fair

Vendors at the Holiday Fair’s jewelry booth pose during the event.

Breakfast with Santa to be held Saturday, Dec. 2

 By Dakota Antelman, Contributing Writer

Westborough – The Westborough Senior Center Supporters (WSCS) raised money for the center for their fifth straight year through their annual Holiday Fair Nov. 18.

The event included everything from baked goods, jewelry, and a silent auction. Organizers spent the weeks leading up to the event gathering donations from local businesses or creating the crafts and other goods sold.

Monies raised from past fairs have helped fund renovations and fund programming at the center.

“We have a great group,” said organizer Jean Cox. “None of us are young and when it all comes together, it amazes me how much gets done.”

The group will next be hosting their annual Breakfast with Santa, Saturday, Dec. 2, from 8:30 -11 a.m. a.m. at the center.

Santa will be arriving via a Westborough Fire Truck at 8:45 a.m. Guests will enjoy pancakes, bacon, juice and coffee.

Entertainment will be Magician Fran Flynn. Mrs. Claus (Donna Vayo) will be overseeing face painting and crafts.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children (children 5 and under are free), and are available at the Senior Center, 4 Rogers Rd. or the Westborough Recreation Department, 34 West Main St. and at the door the day of the event.  For more information call 508-366-3000.

Photos/Dakota Antelman

Organizer Jean Cox and Cathy Holsomback pose at their baked goods booth at the Holiday Fair.

Westborough Selectman George Barrette slices a block of cheese at a booth at the Holiday Fair.

Organizer Jean Cox hands a customer a loaf of bread at the Holiday Fair’s baked goods booth.

