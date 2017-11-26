Matthew Galligan, 20, of Northborough

On November 22, 2017, Matthew Galligan, 20, a lifelong resident of Northborough, passed away after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) brain cancer. Diagnosed in December 2015, Matt never let his diagnosis get him down, and he maintained his positive attitude to the end. He was a 2015 graduate of Algonquin Regional High School and was attending Sacred Heart University at the time of his diagnosis.

He had many passions, including fishing, going to the beach, playing with his dogs, playing basketball, and collecting sneakers. He enjoyed traveling, including trips to Disney World; Bristol, Maine; Pittsburgh; and his favorite city, New York. His favorite family vacation was a three week trip to Ireland in 2014, where he got to meet many of his relatives, played soccer with his cousins, and took pictures of the beautiful mountain scenery.

Matt also enjoyed helping people. He worked as a cashier at Hannaford during high school, delivered birthday presents and party supplies to underprivileged children in Worcester County for Birthday Wishes, and worked to help coordinate the “135 Tournament,” which raised funds for Coaching for Change, a non-profit that assists inner city youth. Recently, he volunteered for and was a participant in fundraising events for the National Brain Tumor Society.

After a brief period of remission, his cancer returned. With the help of people at the Massachusetts General Hospital Pediatric Hematology Oncology clinic, in September 2017 The Sister’s Wish, a Maine charity that grants wishes to terminally or chronically ill young adults, arranged for a trip to Oregon. He was able to visit Nike Headquarters, the Nike Employee Store, the University of Oregon football training facility and see an Oregon Ducks football game.

Matt is survived by his parents, Michael and Mary, and his brother Colin, all of Northborough; his grandmothers, Kathleen Shea of Quincy, MA, and Patricia Galligan of Orange, CT; his aunts and uncles, Jamie Galligan, Margaret Shea and Bob Nielsen, Ellen Shea and Kevin Cullen, Donald Galligan, Dennis and Linda Galligan, and Jon and Carlene Galligan; and his cousins Kate and Jack.

Calling hours will be from 4 – 8 p.m. at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough, MA on Tuesday November 28th. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on November 29th at St. Rose of Lima Parish, 244 West Main Street, Northborough, MA; interment will follow in Howard Street Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Matt’s name to The Sister’s Wish, C/O Amy Sevigny, 10 Sabrina Lane, Springvale, ME 04083 (www.thesisterswish.org ), or to Pediatric Oncology, Mass General Hospital for Children Yawkey 8B, 55 Fruit Street, Boston, MA 02114.

To leave a condolence, please visit Matthew’s Book of Memories at www.HaysFuneralHome.com.