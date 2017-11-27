Monday, November 27th, 2017 | Posted by

Corridor Nine to host seminar – ‘Building Your Brand on a Budget’

Deborah Penta. Photo/submitted

Region – The Corridor Nine Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a workshop on “Building Your Brand on a Budget” Thursday, Nov. 30. The event will be presented by Deborah Penta, CEO of PENTA Communications, Inc.

In this workshop, Penta will share her 30 years of experience in helping organizations of all sizes grow and strengthen their brand presence. It will help professionals learn ways to incorporate strategies to help grow and illuminate their brand regardless of their budgetary constraints.

The workshop will be held at the Clark University Southborough Campus, 333 Turnpike Road, Southborough. Registration will start at 8 a.m. and the program will run from 8:15-10:15 a.m. The workshop is free for Corridor Nine members and $55 for non-members (must prepay.)

The workshop is part of the chamber’s monthly Success Express workshop series and is sponsored by Commerce Bank.  To view upcoming workshops visit www.corridornine.org.

To register for the Nov. 30 event visit corridornine.org/register.php or call 508-836-4444.

 

