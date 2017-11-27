Monday, November 27th, 2017 | Posted by

Holiday kickoff features stroll, parade, tree lighting

Santa arrives in style on a reindeer-drawn sleigh atop a flatbed truck in the light parade. Photos/Ed Karvoski Jr.

Westborough – On Nov. 26, special appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus once again bookended a holiday kickoff along several blocks of West Main Street in Westborough. Families joined the jolly couple as Westborough Recreation presented its third annual Holiday Stroll and light parade in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Westborough continuing to host its popular tree lighting for over 25 years.

Festivities began late afternoon at the Westborough Public Library Children’s Room. There, holiday stories were read by Mrs. Claus, aka Library Director Maureen Ambrosino.

The stroll continued outdoors with nonprofit organizations and businesses offering seasonal-themed children’s activities such as ornament decorating and a glittered snowflake craft. Adding to the ambience were holiday tunes played by deejay Jack Lentine. Meanwhile, Westborough TV invited strollers inside its studio to video caroling.

At dusk, the light parade with decorated vehicles and floats sponsored by nonprofit organizations and businesses traveled from School Street to the rotary. The Westborough High School Marching Band brought holiday music to the parade route. Santa Claus made a grand entrance riding in a reindeer-drawn sleigh atop a flatbed truck provided by E.L. Harvey & Sons.

After Santa lit the trees at the rotary, he took a seat onstage and heard children share their gift wishes. The kids received candy canes from Rotarians.

Major event corporate sponsor was RE/MAX real estate agent Gary Kelley.

 

Kim Brogna and her grandson Chase Wilson, 1, enjoy strolling together along West Main Street.

Hoffman siblings – Ava, 8, and Daniel, 5 – glitter a snowflake at the Lindsay Taylor SPAtique booth.

Westborough Civic Club promotes its 42nd tree sale with a decorated truck in the light parade.

Festively-dressed trombonists play with the Westborough High School Marching Band.

Seated at the rotary, Ariana Dube, 6, tells Santa all she wants for Christmas.

Mrs. Claus reads holiday stories at the Westborough Public Library Children’s Room.

Jordyn Sylvester, 6, bags a glittered snowflake craft she created at the Lindsay Taylor SPAtique booth.

Holly Dean and her daughter, Melanie, 2, play percussion instruments at the New England Music Academy booth.

The Khair sisters – Jaren, 5, and Jennika, 7 – play a piano duet together at the New England Music Academy booth.

Anorah Tse, 4, decorates an ornament at the Westboro Tennis & Swim Club booth.

Decorated with lights, the Westborough 300th birthday cake travels in the parade.

