Holiday kickoff features stroll, parade, tree lighting

By Ed Karvoski Jr., Contributing Writer

Westborough – On Nov. 26, special appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus once again bookended a holiday kickoff along several blocks of West Main Street in Westborough. Families joined the jolly couple as Westborough Recreation presented its third annual Holiday Stroll and light parade in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Westborough continuing to host its popular tree lighting for over 25 years.

Festivities began late afternoon at the Westborough Public Library Children’s Room. There, holiday stories were read by Mrs. Claus, aka Library Director Maureen Ambrosino.

The stroll continued outdoors with nonprofit organizations and businesses offering seasonal-themed children’s activities such as ornament decorating and a glittered snowflake craft. Adding to the ambience were holiday tunes played by deejay Jack Lentine. Meanwhile, Westborough TV invited strollers inside its studio to video caroling.

At dusk, the light parade with decorated vehicles and floats sponsored by nonprofit organizations and businesses traveled from School Street to the rotary. The Westborough High School Marching Band brought holiday music to the parade route. Santa Claus made a grand entrance riding in a reindeer-drawn sleigh atop a flatbed truck provided by E.L. Harvey & Sons.

After Santa lit the trees at the rotary, he took a seat onstage and heard children share their gift wishes. The kids received candy canes from Rotarians.

Major event corporate sponsor was RE/MAX real estate agent Gary Kelley.